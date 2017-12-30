Suspect identified after Florence shooting at nightclub injures one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one injured, according to Lt. Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting occurred at Magic City Night Club at 155 West Lucas Street in Florence. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the man pictured, identified as Rontavis Mckithen. He is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

