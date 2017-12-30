Suspect arrested, charged in December shooting at Florence nightclub that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection with a December shooting at a Florence nightclub that left one injured has been taken into custody on Thursday, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting occurred at Magic City Night Club at 155 West Lucas Street in Florence on Dec. 30. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

On Jan. 18, Rontavis Kenardo Barshay Mckithen was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to Brandt.

McKithen was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce - Florence Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Green Street in Timmonsville, Brandt added. He was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.