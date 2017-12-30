Florence Police seeking information after shooting at nightclub injures one

The City of Hartsville has partnered with the Darlington County Habitat for Humanity to tear down derelict homes in local neighborhoods. Mary Catherine Farrell, Hartsville Assistant Soliciting Manager said he purpose of the project to improve the community and increase the tax-value of other houses in the neighborhoods.More >>
Florence Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one injured, according to Lt. Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting occurred at Magic City Night Club at 155 West Lucas Street in Florence.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department gathered outside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Friday afternoon to honor the life of Pfc. Joe McGarry with a memorial service. McGarry died in 2002 after he was shot while on duty.More >>
An early morning house fire has left two Horry County residents displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
One suspect has been arrested and another is on the run after shots were fired during a home invasion in Hartsville Friday night.More >>
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
A Florida man is accused of rigging the front door of a home in an attempt to electrocute his estranged pregnant wife.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
Secret Service agents raided a Memphis hotel and made six arrests Thursday night.More >>
