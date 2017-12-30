Two displaced after early morning fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An early morning house fire has left two Horry County residents displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to 1110 Carrie Lane around 5:00 Saturday morning.

Initial reports stated there was smoke showing from a single-wide house trailer. There were no injuries to either the residents or firefighters.

The fire was quickly contained, but the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to two adults who lived in the home.

