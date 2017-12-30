Lake City man charged with three counts of attempted murder after home invasion

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – One suspect has been arrested and another is on the run after shots were fired during a home invasion in Hartsville Friday night.

Darlington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Primus Park Road in Hartsville at 11:27 p.m. after suspects entered a home and fired shots. Deputies were able to find one suspect inside the home, but a second suspect fled the scene. There is no available description of the second suspect.

Curtis Roy Nelson of Lake City was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, first degree burglary, one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, according to Lt. Kilgo with the DCSO. Nelson's bond was set at $50,000.

The case is still under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.