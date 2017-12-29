MBPD honors fallen officer 15 years after death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department gathered outside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Friday afternoon to honor the life of Pfc. Joe McGarry with a memorial service. McGarry died in 2002 after he was shot while on duty.

The memorial began with a prayer, which was followed by a wreath laying. Captain Eric DiLorenzo with MBPD spoke about his memories of McGarry.

Another MBPD officer sang Amazing Grace to honor McGarry.

DiLorenzo remembers McGarry fondly.

“It’s been 15 years, but there are times where it feels like it was just yesterday,” Eric DiLorenzo said. “He made such an impact on our lives as coworkers and friends.”

Chief Amy Prock also spoke at the memorial. She said the memorial was not a time to grieve over the loss of McGarry, but rather to honor his life.

DiLorenzo shared stories of how funny McGarry was. He says he never failed to make anyone laugh.

“Joe was the guy that you always knew was in the room,” DiLorenzo said. “I won’t call him a class clown. But he definitely would lighten up the mood with a joke or really just his presence. He was a very gregarious, very funny, very personable officer and friend.”

MBPD has honored McGarry with a memorial service every year since his death, and they plan on doing so for the foreseeable future.

