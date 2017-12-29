Passenger injured in Loris-area crash dies from injuries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A passenger injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in the Loris area died Friday from their injuries.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, 23-year-old Tracy Cooper died at 5:56 p.m. Friday at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Cooper was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on S.C. 66, near the intersection of S.C. 545, in the Loris area, Fowler said.

He added that the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

