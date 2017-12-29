Florence police search for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for the man wanted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Deipo Derrick Lewin is currently wanted for attempted murder for the Dec. 25 shooting that happened at Church Street and National Cemetery Road.

One person sustained injuries during the shooting and was taken to a local hospital, Brandt said. The victim has since been released.

Anyone with information on Lewin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

