Restaurant Scorecard: Two breakfast favorites score in low 90s; two miss perfect score by a point

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In this week’s Restaurant Scorecard, we're serving up inspections at two breakfast favorites in need of making some improvements.

We start with Eggs Up Grill on Glenns Bay Road in Surfside Beach. The restaurant fell short of a perfect score, receiving a 92 out of 100 on its inspection by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Eggs Up lost points for improper use of a hand sink, as inspectors say they were using one to drain a leaking water valve. Another was also missing paper towels.

When it comes to food, DHEC inspectors said there were unlabeled squeeze bottles on the cook line, and they were using cups without handles to scoop ready-to-eat food.

Another breakfast hot spot – the Waffle House at 604 S. Kings Hwy. in North Myrtle Beach - lost points for a few violations, including chili and salad mix without date marks.

Inspectors also noted a build-up of food and debris on top of a cooler, and grease and debris on the sides of cooking equipment. They also noted the table was dirty under equipment like the coffee machine.

Waffle House received a 92 on its inspection.

Inspectors also paid a visit to Beach House Bar and Grill in Myrtle Beach. It received a slightly better score than the previous two, with 94 out of 100 points.

It lost credit for frozen scallops left to thaw in the water, marking a consecutive violation.

Points were also lost for various condiments left without labels. Inspectors also noted boxes of food stored on the freezer floor, and scoop handles left inside seafood breading and sugar.

Tupelo Honey missed a perfect score by just one point.

The Market Common eatery received a 99 because brooms were blocking a hand sink near the dish machine. Employees fixed this before inspectors left.

Finally this week, Bubba's Fish Shack on South Ocean Boulevard in Surfisde Beach also received a 99.

It lost a point because wings and ribs cooked the day prior were bagged before cooling to the proper temperature.

Remember, every restaurant is required to have its letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

