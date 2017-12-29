FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of bitter cold on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A brief break from the cold weather on Saturday will be replaced by a week-long stretch of bitter-cold temperatures.

Friday night will be clear and dry, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s across the Pee Dee and to near 30 across the Grand Strand.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and a brief warm-up, as afternoon readings reach the lower 50s. This will be the last relatively mild weather we see for the next seven to 10 days.

The next round of bitter cold, arctic air will start to arrive on Sunday. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s will struggle into the upper 30s to near 40 by Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds will develop later in the day, keeping wind chills below freezing.

Bitter cold air will continue to blow in as we kick off 2018. New Year's Eve partygoers celebrating outside will need to prepare for bitter cold. Midnight temperatures will be near 25 but a 10 to 15 mph wind will send wind chills to near 10 degrees at times.

New Year's Day will be frigid. High temperatures will struggle into the middle 30s, with wind chills in the 10s and 20s through most of the day.

The core of the bitter cold will settle in for Monday night and Tuesday night, when temperatures will drop into the teens across the Pee Dee and to near 20 at the beaches.

Even into late next week, the cold air will keep a firm grip on the region. Daytime temperatures will remain stuck in the 30s to near 40 with overnight temperatures well down into the 20s.

