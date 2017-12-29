Conway police looking for suspect considered to be armed and dangerous

Conway police looking for suspect considered to be armed and dan - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the pointing of a firearm within the city limits.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, warrants were obtained for 35-year-old Michael Jamal Grice, of Georgetown.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (888) CRIME-SC.

