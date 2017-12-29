What’s Happening: Celebrate the new year across the Grand Strand

A Southern Times Square in The Market Common is one of several New Year's Eve celebrations happening across the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those who are planning to brave the cold to celebrate the new year will find there's lots happening across the Grand Strand.

Head to Broadway at the Beach for their New Year's Eve bash. Celebrity Circle is the place to be for live entertainment, a balloon drop, confetti cannons and a simulcast from Times Square. The party runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. While there is a complimentary appetizer buffet, people can reserve silver or gold tickets for more food and special seating and services.

One of the most popular celebrations is A Southern Times Square at The Market Common. The mirror ball will drop at midnight to ring in 2018. There will also be fireworks, live music and a beer garden. All the fun will be happening on Deville Street from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For those who want to celebrate a little earlier, Brookgreen Gardens is offering a special event. Sunday is the New Year's Eve Garden by Candlelight pre-party. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with thousands of hand-lit candles, holiday lights and music. Space is limited and advanced tickets are needed for the event. They are $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

For more New Year’s Eve festivities, see the link below.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.