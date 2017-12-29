Florence Police investigating Christmas Day robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Police investigating Christmas Day robbery

Wanted for Questioning (Source: City of Florence Police Department) Wanted for Questioning (Source: City of Florence Police Department)
Florence, SC (WMBF) – Florence Police say they are investigating a strong arm robbery that occurred on Claireview Drive, Christmas Day.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they want to speak with about the alleged crime.

If you have any information about this man, the Florence Police Department asks you to call them at 843-665-3191 or call Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).

