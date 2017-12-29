Report: Woman arrested for child neglect after being found unresponsive in Waffle House parking lot

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly being found unresponsive in a Waffle House parking lot.

Melissa Diane Bailey, 37, has been charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian.

According to a Conway Police Department incident report, police responded to the Waffle House at 1690 East Hwy 501 Wednesday afternoon where they reportedly found Bailey laying on the ground unresponsive in the parking lot. She was administered Narcan and was transported to Conway Medical Center, the report says.

Narcan is frequently administered by EMS to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

A witness who was with Bailey and the 1-year-old child in her vehicle told police the suspect told him she did not feel right and was tired. The man stated Bailey’s eyes rolled back in her head before she passed out; the man then called 911, the report notes.

A Department of Social Services employee arrived on scene and took possession of the child. According to the report, Bailey told an officer at Conway Medical Center she did not know why she went unresponsive.

Bailey is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

