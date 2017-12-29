Darlington man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 55-year-old man

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with murder after a 55-year-old man was shot and killed in the Darlington area, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Darquan Larchelle Gattison, 26, of Darlington, at his home on Wallflower Lane without incident on Thursday. Gattison has been charged with murder and his bond has been denied; he remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Additional charges and more arrests are expected, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Flat Creek Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. Deputies found one victim, identified by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, as Larry Moody, 55, of Darlington.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.