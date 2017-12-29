Darlington man charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 55-year-old man

At 84 years young, Korean War veteran Allen Rundall still remembers his time in the Army like it was yesterday.More >>
Mayor-elect Brenda Bethune will be sworn into office on Jan. 9. One of her goals is improving public safety, saying the city council must stay on top of combating crime.More >>
A passenger injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in the Loris area died Friday from their injuries.More >>
Conway police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the pointing of a firearm within the city limits.More >>
Family and friends gathered in a cemetery Friday morning to remember the life of Horry County Sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gerald.More >>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
The South Carolina Education Lottery Commision has motioned to set aside $19.6 million to cover the potential winnings after a glitch in the system accidentally rewarded dozens of lottery players thousands of dollars.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
Over 150 ducks and nearly a dozen feral cats were removed from a woman's home in New Hanover County last week, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
