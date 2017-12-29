Embrace a Veteran: Korean War vet shares experience, continues to serve

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - At 84 years young, Korean War veteran Allen Rundall still remembers his time in the Army like it was yesterday.

“I volunteered and went in the enlisted reserves and from the enlisted reserves I went on active duty because I felt it was very important to defend my country,” Rundall said.

The son of a farmer, Rundall was soon shipped out of his small hometown.

“I started out at Fort Devens, Massachusetts and from there went down to New Jersey,” he said.

From there, it was artillery training in Oklahoma before finally setting off for Korea.

“I went by boat. I was 15 days onboard the ship and got very, very sick as a matter of fact,” Rundall said. “I became friends with one of the merchant seamen and he told me I don’t look very well so he gave me a pound of saltine crackers. He told me to eat all those crackers during the night and he said you’d be fine the next day and he was 100 percent correct.”

Part of the Fifth Regimental combat team, Rundall was part of a self-contained group trained to respond at a moment’s notice.

“We had our own artillery, we had our own trucks, we had our own headquarters,” he said. “Our purpose was if there was a problem along the line, we could pack up in hours and move to another area to defend that particular area.”

Such a move happened once in Rundall’s time

“It was right at the very, very end. They made a real big push in the Cheorwon Valley to change the 38 parallel basically was what they were trying to do,” he said. “We had to hold and keep that particular area.”

On July 27, 1953, the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed, effectively ending the war but not ending Rundall’s time there.

“Then it was our duty to police the area, pick up all the field wire and everything that was on the ground and reprocess it so it could be reused again,” he said.

Today, Rundall holds on to few mementos of his time in Korea. A dress coat is one he is most proud of.

“It also makes me realize how proud I am to have served my country,” he said. “I look at this and, you know, I am proud of this.”

Serving other is something he continues to do as post commander of the VFW Post 10804 in Little River.

“I get satisfaction that I’m helping another veteran, that I’m making things here easier for when they come in,” Rundall said.

Looking back at his time in the Forgotten War, Rundall said it’s an experience he could never imagine giving back.

“You’re looking in awe at everything that you never thought you were going to see in your entire life,” he said. “I really appreciate the opportunity. I firmly feel honored and it was my privilege to defend my country.”

