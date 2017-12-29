DOT notified after slippery road conditions reported in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has been notified after reports of slippery roadways across Horry County, according to SCHP online records.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, those roadways include:

SC Hwy 544 overpass

Pottery Bridge on Hwy 544

Intersection of Hwy 17 and SC Hwy 544

Intersection of SC Hwy 707 and Farrow Parkway

Intersection of Hwy 17 and SC Hwy 22

If you are leaving Pawleys Island or coming back from Georgetown, Midway Fire Rescue confirms the north and southbound lanes on U.S. Hwy 17 - the Waccamaw double bridges - are closed due to ice. SCDOT has been notified. As of about 7:30 a.m., Waccamaw bridges on U.S. Hwy 17 will remain closed for at least another hour, according to Midway Fire Rescue. As of about 10:00 a.m. Friday, the Waccamaw River Bridge is completely open, according to a Facebook post from Midway Fire Rescue. Both lanes north and south are flowing. Use caution due to the amount of traffic.

According to the WMBF First Alert Weather team, light rain and sleet falling through frigid below freezing air at the coast is giving us a light glaze of ice at the Grand Strand. This stream of moisture will quickly come to an end around 7 a.m., so don’t expect major accumulations. Just keep in mind, if it looks wet, it’s probably ice, and it doesn’t take much for a bridge or overpass to become dangerous.

