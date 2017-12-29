MBPD preparing for New Year's Eve

Even when you don’t see officers on the street, Crosby said the department’s real time crime unit will be keeping an eye on cameras placed throughout the city (Source: WMBF news).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is preparing for New Year’s Eve by putting additional officers out on the roadways.

Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said there will be more officers monitoring traffic, as well as be looking for anyone who may be driving under the influence.



“We’ll also have additional road officers to be able to address calls for service because we do see increased calls for service particularly around the midnight hour,” said Crosby.

He also recommends having a plan in place if you’re planning on going out and celebrating. Ask a friend ahead of time or call a cab, Uber or Lyft for a ride.

If you’re planning on celebrating throughout the city, you can expect to see more police officers at events like A Southern Times Square at the Market Common. Crosby says the department is stepping up patrols to match the potential large crowds.

“As we always say, if you see something, say something. That piece of information you have could be very vital to an investigation or stop something from occurring,” said Crosby. “So, if you see someone acting suspicious, don’t just let it go. Call it in, let us know what you’re seeing. Let us investigate and let us determine if it’s suspicious activity or if it’s just something that happened to be a coincidence that you saw.”

The event, A Southern Times Square at the Market Common, begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

