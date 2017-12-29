FIRST ALERT: Light rain and sleet falling along the Grand Strand

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- Give yourself extra time this morning if you live near the beaches. You'll most likely step out to a glaze of ice on your windshield.

Light rain and sleet falling through frigid below freezing air at the coast is giving us a light glaze of ice at the Grand Strand. This stream of moisture will quickly come to an end around 7am, so don’t expect major accumulations. Just keep in mind, if it looks wet, it’s probably ice, and it doesn’t take much for a bridge or overpass to become dangerous.

Highs today will reach the mid 40s and we'll get a little sunshine this afternoon that will put an end to any icy spots. Overnight gets cold again with a low of 26 inland and 30 at the beach with clear skies.

