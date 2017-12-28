City remembers general who helped preserve history of Myrtle Beach Air Force Base

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is celebrating the life of Gen. Robert Reed.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Reed passed away Christmas Eve at the age of 88 following a sudden illness.

The post said Reed was instrumental in preserving the history of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base as a member of the Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority.

Reed helped prepare the 168 historical signs posted throughout The Market Common District and to create Valor Memorial Garden, the Wall of Service and Warbird Park.

Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, remembered Reed as “an extraordinary gentleman” and “a consummate leader.”

“He lived with great joy and passion, always very proud of his country and his community,” Dean said. “General Reed was a humble man, yet his self-confidence and quiet strength endeared others to him.”

According to information from the U.S. Air Force, Reed was assigned to the 35th Tactical Fighter Wing at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base as a vice commander in March 1975. He became commander in August 1976.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.