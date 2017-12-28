FIRST ALERT: Bitter cold and possible winter threat to start the new year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Bitter cold air will continue for the start of 2018 along with the chance of winter weather.

Well below temperatures of the last several days will drop even further for the first week of 2018. The current weather pattern across the US will continue to favor repeated shots of very cold weather into the Carolinas. Each of the next seven nights will feature temperatures well below freezing, often in the 20s, and perhaps even dropping into the teens at times next week. While a brief warm-up will send temperatures into the lower 50s on Saturday, temperatures through most of next week will only climb into the 30s and lower 40s through next week.

It's a very confident forecast for cold temperatures, but the risk of any storms that could bring the risk of wintry weather is much lower.

One storm system will pass well off shore of the Carolinas on New Year's Day. This system will likely remain too far off shore for any moisture in our area. Based on the current forecast models, the risk of any wintry weather from this first system is just 10%.

A second storm system will likely pass off shore by Wednesday of next week, but may track a bit closer to the Carolina Coast. With very cold temperatures in place, any moisture thrown on shore would likely be in the form of snow or a wintry mix. As of the latest round of forecast models, the risk of any wintry weather with the second system is around 30%.

For snow lovers, we're going to be watching to see if the second storm system can push closer to the coast and allow more moisture to move into the cold air already in place.

Be sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather App to stay updated on this winter weather threat!

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.