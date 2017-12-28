FIRST ALERT: Arctic air arriving NYE, still watching for any win - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Arctic air arriving NYE, still watching for any wintry weather

Current Midweek Storm Tracks (as of Saturday Evening) Current Midweek Storm Tracks (as of Saturday Evening)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Bitter cold air begins tomorrow and stays for the start of 2018 along with the chance of winter weather. 

STARTING SUNDAY:  Expect a brutally cold breeze and clear skies to start tomorrow. Morning wind chills will be in the low 20s. Clouds slowly increase Sunday evening, but temperatures remain only near 40, with wind chills in the low 30s.  

The current weather pattern across the US will continue to favor repeated shots of very cold weather into the Carolinas. Each of the next seven nights will feature temperatures well below freezing, often in the 20s, and perhaps even dropping into the teens at times next week.  

It's a very confident forecast for cold temperatures, but the risk of any storms that could bring the risk of wintry weather is much lower. There are 2 time frames for winter weather we are watching, Monday and Wednesday evening.

Winter Weather Chances: 

MONDAY: One storm system will pass well off shore of the Carolinas on New Year's Day. This system will likely remain too far off shore for any moisture in our area.  Wintry weather from this system is very unlikely and near 0%. 

WEDNESDAY EVENING: A second storm system will likely pass off shore by Wednesday of next week, but may track a bit closer to the Carolina Coast.  With very cold temperatures in place, any moisture thrown on shore would likely be in the form of snow or a wintry mix.  As of the latest round of forecast models, the risk of any wintry weather with the second system is around 20% to 30%. 

For snow lovers, we're going to be watching to see if the second storm system can push closer to the coast and allow more moisture to move into the cold air already in place. 

Be sure to download the WMBF First Alert Weather App to stay updated on this winter weather threat!

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Local artist finishes painting for Beach Ball Classic

    Local artist finishes painting for Beach Ball Classic

    Saturday, December 30 2017 9:30 PM EST2017-12-31 02:30:35 GMT
    Local artist Ben Wachter spent his time at the Beach Ball Classic making this painting. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)Local artist Ben Wachter spent his time at the Beach Ball Classic making this painting. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

    A local artist finished a first of its kind painting for the Beach Ball Classic Saturday. Ben Wachter spent his time at the high school basketball tournament painting a mock-up of the tournament’s program.

    More >>

    A local artist finished a first of its kind painting for the Beach Ball Classic Saturday. Ben Wachter spent his time at the high school basketball tournament painting a mock-up of the tournament’s program.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Arctic air arriving NYE, still watching for any wintry weather

    FIRST ALERT: Arctic air arriving NYE, still watching for any wintry weather

    Saturday, December 30 2017 5:18 PM EST2017-12-30 22:18:01 GMT
    Current Midweek Storm Tracks (as of Saturday Evening)Current Midweek Storm Tracks (as of Saturday Evening)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Bitter cold air will continue for the start of 2018 along with the chance of winter weather.  Well below temperatures of the last several days will drop even further for the first week of 2018.  The current weather pattern across the US will continue to favor repeated shots of very cold weather into the Carolinas. Each of the next seven nights will feature temperatures well below freezing, often in the 20s, and perhaps even dropping into the te...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Bitter cold air will continue for the start of 2018 along with the chance of winter weather.  Well below temperatures of the last several days will drop even further for the first week of 2018.  The current weather pattern across the US will continue to favor repeated shots of very cold weather into the Carolinas. Each of the next seven nights will feature temperatures well below freezing, often in the 20s, and perhaps even dropping into the te...

    More >>

  • Habitat for Humanity teams with city to clear 11 derelict Hartsville homes

    Habitat for Humanity teams with city to clear 11 derelict Hartsville homes

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:18 PM EST2017-12-30 17:18:42 GMT
    Construction workers tearing down abandon home in Hartsville (Source: WMBF News)Construction workers tearing down abandon home in Hartsville (Source: WMBF News)

    The City of Hartsville has partnered with the Darlington County Habitat for Humanity to tear down derelict homes in local neighborhoods. Mary Catherine Farrell, Hartsville Assistant Soliciting Manager said he purpose of the project to improve the community and increase the tax-value of other houses in the neighborhoods.

    More >>

    The City of Hartsville has partnered with the Darlington County Habitat for Humanity to tear down derelict homes in local neighborhoods. Mary Catherine Farrell, Hartsville Assistant Soliciting Manager said he purpose of the project to improve the community and increase the tax-value of other houses in the neighborhoods.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly