FIRST ALERT: Arctic air arriving NYE, still watching for any wintry weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Bitter cold air begins tomorrow and stays for the start of 2018 along with the chance of winter weather.

STARTING SUNDAY: Expect a brutally cold breeze and clear skies to start tomorrow. Morning wind chills will be in the low 20s. Clouds slowly increase Sunday evening, but temperatures remain only near 40, with wind chills in the low 30s.

The current weather pattern across the US will continue to favor repeated shots of very cold weather into the Carolinas. Each of the next seven nights will feature temperatures well below freezing, often in the 20s, and perhaps even dropping into the teens at times next week.

It's a very confident forecast for cold temperatures, but the risk of any storms that could bring the risk of wintry weather is much lower. There are 2 time frames for winter weather we are watching, Monday and Wednesday evening.

Winter Weather Chances:

MONDAY: One storm system will pass well off shore of the Carolinas on New Year's Day. This system will likely remain too far off shore for any moisture in our area. Wintry weather from this system is very unlikely and near 0%.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: A second storm system will likely pass off shore by Wednesday of next week, but may track a bit closer to the Carolina Coast. With very cold temperatures in place, any moisture thrown on shore would likely be in the form of snow or a wintry mix. As of the latest round of forecast models, the risk of any wintry weather with the second system is around 20% to 30%.

For snow lovers, we're going to be watching to see if the second storm system can push closer to the coast and allow more moisture to move into the cold air already in place.

