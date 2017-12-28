Horry County man looks for Army vet who left behind medals

A number of awards were left behind by an Army veteran. (Source: Craig Sturgill)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County man is trying to reunite a number of U.S. Army awards and medals with their rightful owner.

According to local resident Craig Sturgill, he recently purchased a small mobile home park in Longs from an area bank.

One of the park’s units had been vacant for roughly six months. When Sturgill’s construction crew was there, he said they found a framed display with the awards and medals.

The name at the top of the display was Phillips. Sturgill said via email they also found an old telephone bill that was addressed to a Leon Phillips, leading him to believe it is the same person.

As an Army veteran himself, Sturgill is hoping to return the awards to their owner.

“Someone named Phillips devoted a great deal of service to our country, and this proof of that service should be honored,” Sturgill said.

Anyone with information can contact Sturgill at (843) 608-0044 or email backgaterentals@gmail.com.

