Woman bites assailant's arm in attempted kidnapping

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an attempted kidnapping, according to a report filed Wednesday morning.

The report states the incident happened on the side of Hwy. 905 in the Conway section of Horry County.

A 26-year-old woman told police she was walking with her head down and listening to music with headphones on when someone grabbed her from behind and pulled her backwards.

The woman says she grabbed the person’s right arm and bit down as hard as she could to break free from their grasp, according to the report.

She then says she ran towards the nearest home for help.

The victim believes her assailant was a man because of the size of the person’s hand.

Responding officers canvassed the area but did not locate anyone.

