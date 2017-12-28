Police: Trailer fire in Conway area could be arson

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A trailer fire that broke out Wednesday night in the Conway area is being investigated as possible arson.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, the fire investigator on the scene of the structure fire in the 900 block of Daisy Lane told authorities the blaze was in the front bedroom and he could smell an accelerant.

The investigator gathered fire debris and turned it over to police to place into evidence, the report stated.

A man who was inside the home at the time of the fire said he was in another bedroom and heard what sounded like a crash, according to the incident report. He then went to the front bedroom and saw smoke and flames. This prompted him to get his dog and leave the house.

According to police, the man admitted that “small amounts of drugs” were sold out of the home, but he denied having any known enemies who would want to harm him.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

