Sheriff’s office investigates after two men found dead at Robeson County home

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Robeson County law enforcement continue to investigate after two men were found dead in a home Thursday morning.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey, the discovery was made around 10:30 a.m. at a home on Leslie Drive off Mount Olive Church Road, near Lumberton.

One of the men was found inside an outdoor building, while the second was located outside of the building, Sealey said.

He added that investigators remain on scene and at this point have not determined how the men died.

