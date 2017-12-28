Ollie’s outlet store opening second location along Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is adding a second store in the Myrtle Beach area.

The new store is expected to open near Surfside Beach by the end of April 2018, according to Jerry Altland, Ollie’s vice president of real estate.

Altland said the company is leasing a property in the same shopping center where Harbor Freight Tools is located.

According to Altland, contractors are in the process of setting up the approximately 33,000-square-foot building for the store’s needs.

This will be the second Olllie’s location along the Grand Strand, following the one in Carolina Forest, although it may not be the last.

Altland said he thinks the Myrtle Beach market can support two or three locations and they may look to the north end next.

Each Ollie’s location typically hires between 40 and 50 people, according to Altland.

