Two men nabbed by Bennettsville PD on drug charges

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two men are facing drug charges after being arrested by Bennettsville police on Dec. 19, according to the Bennettsville PD Facebook page.

La Eric Grady has been charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine. The arrest is in connection to “drug buys” from Grady in May 2017 within the city limits of Bennettsville, police say. Hakeem Williams faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop on command and driving under suspension. Williams was also arrested for two outstanding warrants for distribution of crack cocaine and domestic violence.

According to police, Williams attempted to elude officers after police attempted to stop him for speeding. Williams eventually stopped his vehicle and fled on foot before police captured him without incident.

Grady and Williams are both being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

