Report: Human teeth, over 3,000 doses of heroin found on Walmart shoplifting suspect

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.

Police responded to the Walmart at 550 North Hwy 17 Sunday where they found two individuals detained in the store’s asset protection office. Officers noted one of the suspects, identified as Tavon Malik Stanley, 21 of Calabash, North Carolina, smelled strongly of marijuana. Asset protection told police they saw a woman with Stanley, identified as 18-year-old Ashley Smith, conceal $25.48 worth of merchandise without paying. Stanley and Smith were then placed under arrest, police say.

According to the report, police found $2,520 and a Ruger 9mm pistol on Stanley; he reportedly told police he believed the pistol may have been stolen. Stanley’s backpack was also searched, and inside police found:

3 unopened Fentanyl patches

56 blue pills inscribed “K9”

1 pill inscribed “A/214”

25 pills inscribed “3060”

22 grams of marijuana

2 human teeth

About 3,190 dose units of heroin

Stanley has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking heroin, 4 counts of possession of narcotics and simple possession of marijuana.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Stanley was released on $51,500 bond on Tuesday, while Smith was released on Monday.

