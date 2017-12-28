Two charged with murder, three wanted in connection to shooting death of 74-year-old Lake City man

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 74-year-old man, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlie Myron Roberson, 19 of Lake City, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Anthony Markell Hudson, 28 of Lake City, was apprehended Wednesday and charged with murder.

Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at about 8:00 PM on Sunday on Old Georgetown Road near Lake City. Upon arriving, deputies found one victim, later identified by Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken, as 74- year-old Johnny Cameron. Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson is expected to appear before a Florence County Magistrate later Thursday.

Investigators have also obtained murder warrants for three additional people who remain at large. These suspects are:

Carl Jerell McDowell, 20, of Lake City

Curtis Roy Nelson, 47, of Lake City

Justin Marquise Pringle, 21 of Scranton

These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with knowledge or information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android phones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

