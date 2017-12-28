Bennettsville police arrest fugitive found hiding in bedroom clo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Bennettsville police arrest fugitive found hiding in bedroom closet

Sheddrick McLean. (Source: Bennettsville Police Department) Sheddrick McLean. (Source: Bennettsville Police Department)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Bennettsville Police arrested a fugitive who was wanted in Scotland County for attempted first-degree murder after finding him hidden in a bedroom closet Thursday.

Sheddrick McLean was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant in Scotland County, North Carolina for attempted first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to a news release from the Bennettsville Police Department.

McLean was taken into custody by officers after a search of a home on Hudson Street in Bennettsville, the release states. McLean was found hidden in a bedroom closet.

McLean was taken into custody without incident and is at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing and extradition back to North Carolina, the release states.

