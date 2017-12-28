How to prep your car for potential winter weather

With dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for the rest of this week, there are a few neat tricks or “life hacks” that can make the frigid temperatures less painful.More >>
With dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for the rest of this week, there are a few neat tricks or “life hacks” that can make the frigid temperatures less painful.More >>
Bennettsville Police arrested a fugitive who was wanted in Scotland County for attempted first-degree murder after finding him hidden in a bedroom closet Thursday.More >>
Bennettsville Police arrested a fugitive who was wanted in Scotland County for attempted first-degree murder after finding him hidden in a bedroom closet Thursday.More >>
What’s Christmas without faith? That’s exactly what one Conway family is holding on to as they await their holiday miracle.More >>
What’s Christmas without faith? That’s exactly what one Conway family is holding on to as they await their holiday miracle.More >>
Goodbye 2017! Start preparing those New Year’s resolutions – 2018 is fast approaching!More >>
Goodbye 2017! Start preparing those New Year’s resolutions – 2018 is fast approaching!More >>
As temperatures drop, drivers should make sure they have prepared their car for colder driving conditions. Service Manager Barry Abrams at C n G Auto said when the weather gets colder, batteries are usually the first to go. When it gets into the 20s, he said temperatures have a tendency to kill a weaker battery. Drivers also want to make sure their wipers are working well and there is good washer fluid in the car.More >>
As temperatures drop, drivers should make sure they have prepared their car for colder driving conditions. Service Manager Barry Abrams at C n G Auto said when the weather gets colder, batteries are usually the first to go. When it gets into the 20s, he said temperatures have a tendency to kill a weaker battery. Drivers also want to make sure their wipers are working well and there is good washer fluid in the car.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Frustrated by packages disappearing from her front door, a woman took matters into her own hands.More >>
Frustrated by packages disappearing from her front door, a woman took matters into her own hands.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.More >>
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.More >>
To the rest of the world, Americans sound like they’re from the San Fernando Valley.More >>
To the rest of the world, Americans sound like they’re from the San Fernando Valley.More >>