How to prep your car for potential winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As temperatures drop, drivers should make sure they have prepared their car for colder driving conditions.

Service Manager Barry Abrams at C&G Auto said when the weather gets colder, batteries are usually the first to go. When it gets into the 20s, he said temperatures have a tendency to kill a weaker battery.

Drivers also want to make sure their wipers are working well and there is good washer fluid in the car. Depending on what kind of washer fluid you have, it can freeze if it drops below 32 degrees. You can purchase the kind that doesn’t freeze, according to Abrams.

“You want to make sure your antifreeze is up to operating levels. If it gets down into the teens, you want to make sure you have enough antifreeze in there of course to keep your engine from freezing also for the heat and defrost and everything to work on it," said Abrams.

Once your car is prepared for cold weather, you should make sure you know how to properly drive in it.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said you need to drive well below the posted speed limit. That goes for snow, but he says it’s an even more important rule for icy conditions or when there is freezing rain.

Start accelerating gradually so you can give yourself enough time to come to a complete stop. Bridges and overpasses are the first concern because they freeze first, according to Collins. They don’t have the ground underneath them to keep them warmer like the roadways. Even though the road itself may be fine, when you come up to those bridges and overpasses, there could still be slick spots.

"One thing that we see sometimes even now, just generally a heavy frost morning, with windshield, people will only clear out an area just big enough to see out of and then drive down the road,” said Collins, “That is very very dangerous. You need to make sure your entire windshield is completely clear so you can see what's going on around you."

Collins said South Carolina Highway Patrol will work hand in hand with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to identify any problem areas and relay that information to the public.

