FIRST ALERT: Cold, blustery day ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning greets us with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Highs today will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cold air will remain firmly in place across the region through the end of the week before even colder weather arrives for the start of 2018.

A weak storm system will pass well off shore late Thursday night and early Friday. This system will remain far enough out to sea to keep any significant moisture from moving in. However, a few spotty areas of light freezing rain or very light sleet may develop near the Grand Strand before sunrise on Friday. No significant ice or sleet accumulations are expected, but we'll watch this one closely.

After a brief warm up to around 50 for Saturday, a second round of very cold air arrives to start off 2018. Daytime temperatures will remain in the 30s with overnight lows dropping all the way into the teens and 20s. Some moisture may interact with the cold on New Year’s Day for a risk of a wintry mix, but just like Friday’s winter weather chances, it looks like most of the moisture will remain off of our coast. This system will have to be watched very closely since temperatures will be so cold.

