FIRST ALERT: Cold, blustery day ahead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Cold, blustery day ahead

Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather
Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather
Source: WMBF First Alert Weather Source: WMBF First Alert Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning greets us with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Highs today will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cold air will remain firmly in place across the region through the end of the week before even colder weather arrives for the start of 2018. 
A weak storm system will pass well off shore late Thursday night and early Friday. This system will remain far enough out to sea to keep any significant moisture from moving in.  However, a few spotty areas of light freezing rain or very light sleet may develop near the Grand Strand before sunrise on Friday.  No significant ice or sleet accumulations are expected, but we'll watch this one closely. 

After a brief warm up to around 50 for Saturday, a second round of very cold air arrives to start off 2018.  Daytime temperatures will remain in the 30s with overnight lows dropping all the way into the teens and 20s.  Some moisture may interact with the cold on New Year’s Day for a risk of a wintry mix, but just like Friday’s winter weather chances, it looks like most of the moisture will remain off of our coast. This system will have to be watched very closely since temperatures will be so cold.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • New Year's Eve festivities

    New Year's Eve festivities

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:55 AM EST2017-12-28 12:55:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Goodbye 2017! Start preparing those New Year’s resolutions – 2018 is fast approaching!  

    More >>

    Goodbye 2017! Start preparing those New Year’s resolutions – 2018 is fast approaching!  

    More >>

  • How to prep your car for potential winter weather

    How to prep your car for potential winter weather

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:39 AM EST2017-12-28 12:39:38 GMT
    Depending on what kind of washer fluid you have, it can freeze if it drops below 32 degrees. You can purchase the kind that doesn’t freeze, according to Abrams (Source: Marissa Tansino).Depending on what kind of washer fluid you have, it can freeze if it drops below 32 degrees. You can purchase the kind that doesn’t freeze, according to Abrams (Source: Marissa Tansino).

    As temperatures drop, drivers should make sure they have prepared their car for colder driving conditions. Service Manager Barry Abrams at C n G Auto said when the weather gets colder, batteries are usually the first to go. When it gets into the 20s, he said temperatures have a tendency to kill a weaker battery. Drivers also want to make sure their wipers are working well and there is good washer fluid in the car.

    More >>

    As temperatures drop, drivers should make sure they have prepared their car for colder driving conditions. Service Manager Barry Abrams at C n G Auto said when the weather gets colder, batteries are usually the first to go. When it gets into the 20s, he said temperatures have a tendency to kill a weaker battery. Drivers also want to make sure their wipers are working well and there is good washer fluid in the car.

    More >>

  • PA announcer enters 30th year at Beach Ball Classic

    PA announcer enters 30th year at Beach Ball Classic

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:38 AM EST2017-12-28 11:38:33 GMT
    Sinclair Swan has been PA announcing for the Beach Ball Classic for 30 years. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)Sinclair Swan has been PA announcing for the Beach Ball Classic for 30 years. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

    There are a lot of faces at the Beach Ball Classic. But it’s not a face that captures the most attention at the high school basketball tournament.

    More >>

    There are a lot of faces at the Beach Ball Classic. But it’s not a face that captures the most attention at the high school basketball tournament.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly