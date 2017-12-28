FIRST ALERT: Cold, blustery day ahead

Goodbye 2017! Start preparing those New Year’s resolutions – 2018 is fast approaching!More >>
Goodbye 2017! Start preparing those New Year’s resolutions – 2018 is fast approaching!More >>
As temperatures drop, drivers should make sure they have prepared their car for colder driving conditions. Service Manager Barry Abrams at C n G Auto said when the weather gets colder, batteries are usually the first to go. When it gets into the 20s, he said temperatures have a tendency to kill a weaker battery. Drivers also want to make sure their wipers are working well and there is good washer fluid in the car.More >>
As temperatures drop, drivers should make sure they have prepared their car for colder driving conditions. Service Manager Barry Abrams at C n G Auto said when the weather gets colder, batteries are usually the first to go. When it gets into the 20s, he said temperatures have a tendency to kill a weaker battery. Drivers also want to make sure their wipers are working well and there is good washer fluid in the car.More >>
There are a lot of faces at the Beach Ball Classic. But it’s not a face that captures the most attention at the high school basketball tournament.More >>
There are a lot of faces at the Beach Ball Classic. But it’s not a face that captures the most attention at the high school basketball tournament.More >>
This morning greets us with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Highs today will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.More >>
This morning greets us with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Highs today will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.More >>
The Second Baptist Church in Hartsville opened a temporary warming shelter Wednesday afternoon for those in need of somewhere to go during the freezing temperatures.More >>
The Second Baptist Church in Hartsville opened a temporary warming shelter Wednesday afternoon for those in need of somewhere to go during the freezing temperatures.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.More >>
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.More >>
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>