PA announcer enters 30th year at Beach Ball Classic

Sinclair Swan has been PA announcing for the Beach Ball Classic for 30 years. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There are a lot of faces at the Beach Ball Classic. But it’s not a face that captures the most attention at the high school basketball tournament. It’s a voice – Sinclair Swan’s voice to be exact.

This year is Swan’s 30th year as one of the PA announcers for the tournament.

He’s been involved with it since the tournament was much smaller and took place at Socastee High School.

The Vietnam War veteran says his love for basketball began at a young age.

“I played basketball in Baltimore, Maryland,” Sinclair Swan said. “I played against Elgin Baylor who was an all star for the Los Angeles Lakers. My mother had a picture of me when I was guarding him and he was way over me and he was dunking on me, and I asked my mom not to keep that picture.”

Swan, 79, has been involved in broadcasting for a long time.

“I’ve done broadcasting,” Swan said. “I did some in Vietnam. I worked for a construction company, and I made videos for the construction company. And I’ve done some work in Germany. I did radio work in Germany.”

Swan says he enjoys seeing so many big names come through the tournament who go on to do big things in college and the NBA.

“I like the personal involvement that I have with the players,” Swan said. “I know a lot of the coaches that come back time and time again and meet some of the young kids and see them before they go on to college and some to the NBA.”

Swan says the Beach Ball Classic is something he looks forward to every year.

“I enjoy getting involved in it, and I like it,” Swan said.

