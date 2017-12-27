No injuries reported in trailer fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the Conway area.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue that went out around 9:15 p.m., a trailer home fire was reported at the intersection of Daisy Lane and Gale Avenue.

First units on the scene reported a fire showing.

Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters had the blaze knocked down, a follow-up tweet stated. Crews reported significant damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.

