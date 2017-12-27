Pedestrian, 81, killed after being struck by vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 52 near the town of Coward, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 81-year-old Sabrina Hernandez, of Coward.

The crash happened at 6:15 p.m. in the area of the U.S. 52 and Factory Street intersection, Collins said. The pedestrian was struck and killed by a Nissan that was traveling south on U.S. 52, he added.

No charges are expected against the driver, as the pedestrian was in the roadway at the time of the collision, according to Collins.

