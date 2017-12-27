Poll: Obama named ‘most admired man,’ Trump comes in second

Former President Barack Obama named the most admired man of 2017 (Source: WIS)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Sitting presidents usually win the top spot in the Gallup Poll's annual list of most-admired Americans, but this year President Donald Trump came in second.

According to the results of the poll released Wednesday, former President Barack Obama took the top spot as the most admired man for the 10th year in a row with 17 percent.

That makes him second to only President Dwight Eisenhower, who earned the most admired man distinction 12 years in a row, according to the Gallup Poll.

Approximately 14 percent of respondents named President Trump as the most admired man. Previous incumbent presidents who did not finish first include Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush, according to Gallop.

Rounding out the top five for the most admired men are Pope Francis, Rev. Billy Graham and Sen. John McCain.

Hillary Clinton was named as the most admired woman for the 16th year in a row with 9 percent. She is followed by former first lady Michelle Obama with 7 percent.

The rest of the top five most admired women are Oprah Winfrey, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

For more on this year’s results, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.