Police charge Myrtle Beach man with arson in hotel fire that displaced 60 people

The Second Baptist Church in Hartsville opened a temporary warming shelter Wednesday afternoon for those in need of somewhere to go during the freezing temperatures.More >>
The Second Baptist Church in Hartsville opened a temporary warming shelter Wednesday afternoon for those in need of somewhere to go during the freezing temperatures.More >>
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 52 near the town of Coward, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 52 near the town of Coward, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
Crews have responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the Conway area.More >>
Crews have responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the Conway area.More >>
Sitting presidents usually win the top spot in the Gallup Poll's annual list of most-admired Americans, but this year President Donald Trump came in second.More >>
Sitting presidents usually win the top spot in the Gallup Poll's annual list of most-admired Americans, but this year President Donald Trump came in second.More >>
The latest tax reform bill President Trump signed on Friday could shift how the public looks at donating to their local non-profits.More >>
The latest tax reform bill President Trump signed on Friday could shift how the public looks at donating to their local non-profits.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>