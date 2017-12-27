Police charge Myrtle Beach man with arson in hotel fire that displaced 60 people

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a hotel that left 60 people displaced.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Tracy William Nelson, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was booked early Wednesday morning on a charge of second-degree arson.

He remained in jail Wednesday evening under a $10,000 bond.

Fire crews responded to the City Studios Inn and Suites on Hospitality Lane, near the Myrtle Beach Speedway, on Tuesday night. The fire was confined to a second-floor room.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, the fire appeared to have been started intentionally, due to a stove-top burner being left on with a box on top of it.

No guests were staying on the second floor due to renovations taking place, the report stated. The exception was workers hired to assist with the construction.

Mark Nugent, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, confirmed that 60 people were displaced because of the fire. He added that hotel management had made arrangements for all of them.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to Nugent.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.