Horry County Treasurer's Office returns $80K of $345K in unclaimed tax refunds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Treasurer’s Office has returned $80,000 of the $345,000 in refunds owed to local residents, according to Treasurer Angie Jones.

There are more than 1,000 Horry County taxpayers due a refund. The treasurer’s office’s list of unclaimed refunds covers the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Jones said the list of unclaimed refunds covering 1984 to 2013 has been sent to the state treasurer, adding that this is standard procedure for any refunds older than five years.

The complete list of those owed a refund can be found below, along with a form to fill out to claim the money.

