FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for light freezing rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties from late tonight through early Friday.

A weak storm system will pass well off shore late tonight and early Friday. This system will remain far enough out to sea to keep any significant moisture from moving in. However, a few spotty areas of light freezing rain or very light sleet may develop near the Grand Strand late tonight and early Friday. No significant accumulations of freezing rain or sleet are expected, but it's very important to keep in mind that even very small amounts of freezing rain can quickly lead to very dangerous driving conditions especially on bridges and overpasses.

The time frame for light freezing rain or sleet will exist from around 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday. After that time, any small amounts of freezing rain will move well off shore, with clearing skies likely by late in the day.

While the risk of any freezing rain is very small, it's important to keep up to date with the forecast. Only a small shift westward of more moisture would lead to greater coverage and intensity of freezing rain.

