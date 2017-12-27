FIRST ALERT: Cold remains, lower risk of freezing rain early Friday

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 52 near the town of Coward, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 52 near the town of Coward, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.More >>
Sitting presidents usually win the top spot in the Gallup Poll's annual list of most-admired Americans, but this year President Donald Trump came in second.More >>
Sitting presidents usually win the top spot in the Gallup Poll's annual list of most-admired Americans, but this year President Donald Trump came in second.More >>
The latest tax reform bill President Trump signed on Friday could shift how the public looks at donating to their local non-profits.More >>
The latest tax reform bill President Trump signed on Friday could shift how the public looks at donating to their local non-profits.More >>
What’s Christmas without faith? That’s exactly what one Conway family is holding on to as they await their holiday miracle.More >>
What’s Christmas without faith? That’s exactly what one Conway family is holding on to as they await their holiday miracle.More >>
One person has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a hotel that left 60 people displaced.More >>
One person has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a hotel that left 60 people displaced.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
About 8 years after their father’s death, Michael Jackson’s children appear in an Instagram photo on Christmas Day.More >>
About 8 years after their father’s death, Michael Jackson’s children appear in an Instagram photo on Christmas Day.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.More >>
'You're going to die,' she said to the invader, who immediately fell over to the side of the window.More >>
'You're going to die,' she said to the invader, who immediately fell over to the side of the window.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
The man accused of spraying feces in the salad bar of a Harris Teeter in West Ashley will appear in federal court Wednesday.More >>
The man accused of spraying feces in the salad bar of a Harris Teeter in West Ashley will appear in federal court Wednesday.More >>