FIRST ALERT: Cold remains, lower risk of freezing rain early Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold air will remain firmly in place across the region through the end of the week before even colder weather arrives for the start of 2018.

Wednesday night will see clearing skies and cold temperatures settling in. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s inland to near 30 across the Grand Strand.

Thursday will see fair skies and another round of cold afternoon temperatures only climbing to around 40 at the beaches and remaining stuck in the upper 30s well inland. It will be a brighter day with more sunshine, but more clouds will once again start to return by the afternoon and evening.

A weak storm system will pass well off shore late Thursday night and early Friday. This system will remain far enough out to sea to keep any significant moisture from moving in. However, a few spotty areas of light freezing rain or very light sleet may develop near the Grand Strand before sunrise on Friday. No significant accumulations of freezing rain or sleet are expected, but it's very important to keep in mind that even very small amounts of freezing rain can quickly lead to very dangerous driving conditions especially on bridges and overpasses.

The time frame for light freezing rain or sleet will exist from around 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday. After that time, any small amounts of freezing rain will move well off shore, with clearing skies likely by late in the day.

While the risk of any freezing rain is very small, it's important to keep up to date with the forecast. Only a small shift westward of more moisture would lead to greater coverage and intensity of freezing rain.

