North Myrtle Beach police look to identify shoplifting suspect

North Myrtle Beach police are looking to identify a serial shoplifting suspect.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly a serial shoplifter.

According to information on the city’s Facebook page, the North Myrtle Beach Walmart was the site of one of the shoplifting incidents on Dec. 10.

Anyone with information should call NMB police at (843) 280-5511.

