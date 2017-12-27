North Myrtle Beach police look to identify shoplifting suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.



North Myrtle Beach police are looking to identify a serial shoplifting suspect. (Source: City of North Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly a serial shoplifter.

According to information on the city’s Facebook page, the North Myrtle Beach Walmart was the site of one of the shoplifting incidents on Dec. 10.

Anyone with information should call NMB police at (843) 280-5511.

