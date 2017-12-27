Alleged "Bounty Hunters" snoop around local hospital

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - According to a Myrtle Beach Police Report two men allegedly snooped around Grand Strand Medical Center recently, claiming to be bounty hunters.

The men were noticed by hospital security around 5:30 Tuesday night.

When security approached the two men, who never provided any identification, they stated they were bounty hunters and asked for help in locating someone, according to police.

Later one of them was seen on the second floor of the hospital and at least one of them asked nurses about the person they were looking for, according to the same report.

Police say by the time they arrived on scene the two men had left.

Authorities believe the two men were driving a newer model Honda van.

The report describes the van as dark in color with its rear running lights possibly out.

