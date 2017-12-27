Two charged in Christmas Eve robbery at Loris cemetery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday for an armed robbery that allegedly occurred at a cemetery on Christmas Eve.

Twenty-one year-old Chelsea Jordan Scott, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and 25-year-old Zackery Gage Faircloth, of Conway, were both booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to booking records posted on the detention center's website.

They were both charged with armed robbery.



The 47-year-old victim was allegedly choked and robbed by two people while at a Loris cemetery Sunday evening.

Police responded to Fowler School Road around 8 p.m. where they met the victim. According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, the victim was approached by the female suspect at a Speedway gas station on Hwy 701 in Loris and accepted a ride to the cemetery on Wiggley Road.

Police say that while at the cemetery, the male suspect jumped out from the back of the red Ford Explorer and told the victim he had a gun. According to the report, the suspect choked the victim and demanded their belongings. The victim’s phone and wallet containing $90 were reportedly taken.

Police attempted to obtain surveillance footage of the incident from the Speedway, but the manager who can operate the cameras was not immediately available. The suspects were described by the victim as a white male and female between the ages of 20 to 30. The male was described as having a beard with unknown hair color, while the female was described as “short.” The victim reportedly did not know the suspects, according to the report.

An earlier version of this story indicated the victim was a woman, but there was conflicting information in the police report. WMBF News has reached out to the HCPD for clarification.

