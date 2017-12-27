Report: Woman choked, robbed by two people at Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 47-year-old woman was allegedly choked and robbed by two people while at a Loris cemetery Sunday evening.

Police responded to Fowler School Road around 8 p.m. where they met the victim. According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, the victim was approached by the female suspect at a Speedway gas station on Hwy 701 in Loris and accepted a ride to the cemetery on Wiggley Road.

Police say that while at the cemetery, the male suspect jumped out from the back of the red Ford Explorer and told the victim he had a gun. According to the report, the suspect choked the victim and demanded her belongings. The victim’s phone and wallet containing $90 were reportedly taken from her.

Police attempted to obtain surveillance footage of the incident from the Speedway, but the manager who can operate the cameras was not immediately available. The suspects were described by the victim as a white male and female between the ages of 20 to 30. The male was described as having a beard with unknown hair color, while the female was described as “short.” The victim told police she did not know the suspects, but believes the female suspect’s name begins with an “M.” The report notes that officers will follow up with the Speedway to obtain surveillance footage.

