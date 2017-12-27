Report: Woman choked, robbed by two people at Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve

The Horry County Treasurer’s Office has returned $80,000 of the $345,000 in refunds owed to local residents, according to Treasurer Angie Jones.More >>
North Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly a serial shoplifter.More >>
According to a Myrtle Beach Police Report two men allegedly snooped around Grand Strand Medical Center recently, claiming to be bounty hunters.More >>
A 47-year-old woman was allegedly choked and robbed by two people while at a Loris cemetery Sunday evening. Police responded to Fowler School Road around 8 p.m. where they met the victim.More >>
When many think of Christmas, they think of Santa, gifts, toys and being surrounded with family and friends during the holidays, but there's another meaning for the spirit of Christmas: faith. What’s Christmas without faith? That’s exactly what one Conway family is holding on to as they await their Christmas miracle.More >>
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.More >>
Disneyland isn't sure when the power will be back on, but evacuation from the rides is orderly.More >>
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
It was a sweet opportunity for one baker from Baton Rouge: the chance to compete on a major baking show, but her national TV experience quickly turned sour.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
About 8 years after their father’s death, Michael Jackson’s children appear in an Instagram photo on Christmas Day.More >>
