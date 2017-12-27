Deal Diva: Don't throw away that gas receipt; it's key to savings

A new tax credit that applies to fuel in South Carolina goes into effect on Jan. 1. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The pain at the pump might ease up for South Carolinians after a new income tax credit goes into effect in January.

Tax preparers say people should save all their gas receipts every time they fill up at a South Carolina gas station starting Jan. 1.

Liberty Tax Service owner Samantha Slapnik said the tax credit is only South Carolina taxpayers and part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act that passed earlier this year.

This will be for tax year 2018, which residents will start filing in January 2019.

According to the Department of Revenue, this is a refundable credit on up to two vehicles per resident taxpayer. The taxpayer will receive a credit on the lesser amount paid for either the motor fuel user fee increase or the vehicle's preventative maintenance.

Gas purchased in South Carolina is the only fuel that qualifies. Motorists will also want to keep records of oil changes and tire purchases incurred in-state.

Those who need help keeping track of all those small receipts, there are apps to keep them organized.

Expensify lets users upload their receipts, keep track of the data and calculate expenses.

Shoeboxed has a Gmail-syncing option that is easy to use and fairly self-explanatory.

Receipts by Wave allows users to scan receipts anywhere.

All three are available in both iOS and Android, and they are free to use. A couple of these do have premium versions, although tech experts note they're really not needed.

Receipts are exportable to a finance software such as Quickbooks.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.