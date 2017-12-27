New Year's Eve festivities

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Goodbye 2017! Start preparing those New Year’s resolutions – 2018 is fast approaching!

Here are some activities across our area you can enjoy as we ring in 2018:

Big M Casino - New Year’s Celebration

Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m – 12:30 a.m.

Entry fee $75

Click here for more information

710 North Myrtle Beach - New Year’s Eve Party

Dec. 31, 5:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Limited spots available

Call 843-663-2695 for reservations

Brookgreen Gardens – New Year’s Eve Stroll

Dec. 31, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Begin your New Year's Eve celebration at Brookgreen when the sculpture garden will open from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. with thousands of hand-lit candles, holiday lights, and music. Space is limited for this special evening in the gardens and advanced tickets are required. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Light refreshments will be available for purchase.

Celebrity Square at Broadway at the Beach – New Year’s Eve 2018

Dec. 31, 6:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Join Broadway Louie’s for their New Year’s Eve celebration. Make sure to check back often on their Facebook page for further details.

A Southern Times Square – The Market Common

Dec. 31, 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

HTC will be streaming Times Square in New York City live beginning at 9 p.m. on their jumbo screen. There will also be a mirror ball drop at the Market Common. To top off this very special night, there will be fireworks at Midnight.

NYE 2018: A Celebration of the Centuries

Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Ticket includes admission to the Museum of Torture, two-hour tournament, four-course feast, party favors, music and dancing, champagne toast at mi

dnight, midnight countdown with the Knights of the Realm, and midnight snack.

New Year’s Eve Bash – Hard Rock Café Myrtle Beach

Dec. 31, 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Live entertainment by Diversity, balloon drop, confetti cannons, party favors, live simulcast from Times Square and complimentary appetizer buffet at 11:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, call 843-946-0007

New Year’s Eve Celebration – Legends in Concert Theater

Dec. 31, 10:00 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Legends in Concert's state-of-the-art theater is located conveniently in the heart of Myrtle Beach at Broadway at The Beach - the Carolina coast's premiere shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. Visitors not only get to experience the World's Greatest Live Tribute Show but can also indulge in the bountiful and wide selection of shopping, attractions and dining choices located right next door to our theater before or after our show.

