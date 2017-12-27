FIRST ALERT: Cold, rainy day ahead but ice free

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Winter Weather Advisory issued last night was cancelled because temperatures are safely above freezing. We are dealing with scattered rain and drizzle this morning and the rain chance will linger through early afternoon. Highs today only make it to the mid to upper 40s.

We turn even colder to end the week with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s both Thursday and Friday. More rain arrives and could lead to some light areas of sleet or freezing rain on Friday morning. The forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning will be one we have to watch closely as the threat of a winter mix is looking more likely. While the treat for winter weather is still there, the forecast is trending a bit drier and rain/freezing rain amounts are looking to be a bit less.

Once we get through Friday, we aren't out of the woods yet, we get a blast of cold air heading into New Year’s Day as well as another chance of some winter weather. Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team as we iron out this forecast.

