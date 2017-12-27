FIRST ALERT: Cold, rainy day ahead but ice free

Local stores are going by the common theme of having your receipt during this post-holiday season. Store Team Leader Danielle Flores for the Target store near Highway 544 said the best thing shoppers can do is have their receipt when returning items.More >>
As 2017 comes to an end, WMBF News talked local mayors about what they wanted to see happen in their community in 2018. Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela remembers when the city of Florence was a ghost town.More >>
The Winter Weather Advisory issued last night was cancelled because temperatures are safely above freezing. We are dealing with scattered rain and drizzle this morning and the rain chance will linger through early afternoon.More >>
Fire crews have extinguished a fire in a hotel off Highway 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.More >>
An inaugural holiday blood drive went on Tuesday at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach. If you can, you're asked to roll up your sleeve and give blood or platelets this holiday season to help lessen the shortage.More >>
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.More >>
Three people were injured after shots were fired just outside of Wolfchase Galleria, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening. One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.More >>
A taxi driver is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
