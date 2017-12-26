Fire at hotel off Hwy. 501 under control

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews have extinguished a fire in a hotel off Highway 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The fire was confined to a second-floor room at the City Studios Inn and Suites on Hospitality Lane, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue. There were no reported injuries, and the fire was reported as under control at 8:11 p.m.

"Strong Work by Firefighters and Successful Sprinkle System Activation helped confine fire to one room," states a tweet from HCFR.

