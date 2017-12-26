Crews responding to fire at home on Hwy. 701 near Georgetown - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews responding to fire at home on Hwy. 701 near Georgetown

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a home on Highway 701 north of Georgetown.

Horry County Fire Rescue is providing mutual aid and fire resources to the fire, which is at a single-family home in the 9300 block of south Highway 701, according to a tweet from the department.

    Fire at hotel off Hwy. 501 under control

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-12-27 01:41:49 GMT
    Fire crews have extinguished a fire in a hotel off Highway 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

  • Inaugural blood drive hopes to boost holiday blood shortage

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:35 PM EST2017-12-27 01:35:21 GMT
     An inaugural holiday blood drive went on Tuesday at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.  If you can, you're asked to roll up your sleeve and give blood or platelets this holiday season to help lessen the shortage.

  • Record shopping season leaves boxes of waste in aftermath

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:34 PM EST2017-12-27 01:34:02 GMT
    Strong holiday sales equated to record numbers in 2017. It's just another day for the city's sanitation engineers in Myrtle Beach.

